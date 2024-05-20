Declan McKenna has announced some new headline shows for summer

Declan's new full-length is out now.
Photo Credit: Derek Bremner

Declan McKenna has announced a new headline tour.

The dates are in support of the Dork cover star’s third album ‘What Happened To The Beach’, which arrived last year. They take place in amongst his summer festival run, which includes stops at Glastonbury, BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend, Boardmasters, Truck and more.

The new dates read:

JULY
27 Halifax, Victoria Theatre
28 Bridlington, Spa

AUGUST
9 Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
11 Nottingham, Rock City
12 Edinburgh, Playhouse Theatre (Edinburgh International Festival)

Tickets will be available on Friday 24th May at 9am.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Omar Apollo has announced his second album, 'God Said No'
Music News
HONNE have shared a new single about writing songs in your sleep, 'Songs In My Head'
Music News
Hard-Fi are teasing a new EP with their first track release in ten years, 'Don't Go Making Plans'
READ MORE