Declan McKenna has announced some new headline shows for summer

Declan McKenna has announced a new headline tour.

The dates are in support of the Dork cover star’s third album ‘What Happened To The Beach’, which arrived last year. They take place in amongst his summer festival run, which includes stops at Glastonbury, BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend, Boardmasters, Truck and more.

The new dates read:

JULY

27 Halifax, Victoria Theatre

28 Bridlington, Spa

AUGUST

9 Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

11 Nottingham, Rock City

12 Edinburgh, Playhouse Theatre (Edinburgh International Festival)

Tickets will be available on Friday 24th May at 9am.