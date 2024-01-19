Declan McKenna’s new single ‘Mulholland’s Dinner And Wine’ is a “weird, warped story about a cartoon-y criminal duo”

Declan McKenna has released a new single, ‘Mulholland’s Dinner And Wine’.

The track follows on from his cover of ABBA’s ‘Slipping Through My Fingers’. The track – which he originally performed on Instagram live back in 2021 – arrives ahead of the Dork cover star’s third album, ‘What Happened To The Beach’.

The full-length is set to be released on 9th February 2024 accompanied by a headline tour that kicks off in March.

Declan says of the song: “Mulholland’s Dinner and Wine was written with Gianluca Buccellati as a kind of weird, warped story about a cartoon-y criminal duo, and the origins of the title come from an off-licence in the UK, but it became entangled with Mulholland drive in LA. The lyrics came from observations driving around the hills there and conversations at strange, hip parties.”

Check out the new single below.