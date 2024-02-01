Dehd have announced their fifth album, ‘Poetry’

Chicago-based band Dehd has announced the release of their fifth studio album, ‘Poetry’, set to drop on May 10 via Fat Possum Records.

The announcement was accompanied by the release of the album’s lead single, ‘Mood Ring’, along with its music video.

The creation of ‘Poetry’ was a unique process for Dehd. Following the success of their fourth album, ‘Blue Skies’, and its hit single ‘Bad Love’, the band embarked on a writing road trip. Their journey took them to bassist and vocalist Emily Kempf’s off-grid Earthship in Taos, New Mexico, and then to a borrowed cabin on the Puget Sound. This marked the first time the band traveled to distinctly notable locations to write and be inspired, a move that proved to be a watershed moment for them.

The songs that make up ‘Poetry’ were finalised back in snowy Chicago in the warehouse space they’ve called home for nearly a decade. For the recording process, the band collaborated with Ziyad Asrar of Whitney to co-produce the album alongside Dehd’s own Jason Balla at Palisade Studio. This marked the first time the trio has collaborated with anyone outside of the band during the recording process.

The band’s experiences, coupled with a moment of inspiration from Charles Bukowski’s self-affirming poem ‘The Laughing Heart’, gave birth to Dehd’s fifth album and a new direction—to live life like Poetry.

In the lead-up to the album’s release, Dehd will be playing at various US festivals throughout the winter and spring. Following the release, they will perform at festivals in the UK, Europe, and North America throughout the summer.