Del Water Gap and Holly Humberstone have teamed up for a single about a long-distance relationship, ‘Cigarettes & Wine’

Del Water Gap has teamed up with Holly Humberstone for a new single.

‘Cigarettes & Wine’ follows the release of Del’s recent album ‘I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet’, which arrived in September via Mom + Pop.

Del Water Gap says: “Cigarettes & Wine is an ode to a transatlantic long distance relationship. It’s about finally getting to catch a moment with the person you’ve been missing the most, and the threads that keep you connected when you’re once again forced to say goodbye.”

Holly adds: “Working on ‘Cigarettes & Wine’ with one of my favourite artists has been so much fun. I first met Holden about three years ago at the very start of my career when we played a show together at The Roxy in Los Angeles. It was my first time in the states and I’d been a huge fan of Holden’s music and so I was pretty star struck! As the years have gone on I’ve been lucky enough to spend a lot more time in the states, but have definitely felt the pressures that long distance can put on relationships and I think that’s something that a lot of touring artists can really relate to. It’s a song that is so meaningful to me and being able to create it with one of my favourite writers has really been a dream and I hope people love it as much as we do.”

