Del Water Gap struggles with a break-up on his new single, ‘NFU’

It is taken from the upcoming album 'I Miss You Already + I Haven't Left Yet'.
Photo credit: Erica Snyder

Del Water Gap has shared a new single, ‘NFU’.

Following on from ‘Losing You’, ‘All We Ever Do Is Talk’, and Arlo Parks collab ‘Quilt of Steam’, it’s the latest cut from his upcoming new album ‘I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet’, set for release on 29th September via Mom + Pop.

Del Water Gap explains: “It’s about the death by a thousand cuts of a breakup – the acres of minute details, unknowable by anyone outside the relationship, that begin to fade when a love ends.”

Check out the new single below.

