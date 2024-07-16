Denzel Curry drops ‘HOODLUMZ’ featuring A$AP Rocky ahead of new album

Denzel Curry has unveiled ‘HOODLUMZ’, the final preview of his upcoming project ‘King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2’. The track features A$AP Rocky and PlayThatBoiZay, marking a long-awaited collaboration between Curry and Rocky.

The new single follows the release of ‘HOT ONE’ featuring A$AP Ferg and Tia Corine, which currently features on BBC Radio 1 playlist, and ‘BLACK FLAG FREESTYLE’ featuring That Mexican OT. Last week, Curry and PlayThatBoiZay performed ‘HOODLUMZ’ live on the BBC Radio 1 Rap Show with Kenny All-Star in London, accompanied by the song’s producer, Kwes Darko.

‘King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2’ is a sequel to the project that helped launch Curry’s career, revisiting the sound that initially put him on the map. The album pays homage to the diverse musical heritage of the American South, spanning from Memphis to Houston and Curry’s native South Florida. It features a star-studded lineup of collaborators, including former Raider Klan member Key Nyata, Memphis icons Juicy J and Project Pat, Texas artists Maxo Kream, That Mexican OT and Mike Dimes, North Carolina’s TiaCorine, Atlanta’s 2 Chainz and Kenny Mason, and South Florida’s Ski Mask The Slump God and PlayThatBoiZay, alongside A$AP Ferg and A$AP Rocky.

