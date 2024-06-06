Denzel Curry’s new project ‘King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2’ features A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg and more

Denzel Curry has announced a new project, ‘King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2’.

The new effort – which features A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg and loads more – will arrive on 19th July via Loma Vista, teased by early single ‘Hot One’.

A press release explains that the project “finds Curry presenting a sequel to the project – and revisiting the sound – that helped launch his career.”

“While the first instalment of King Of The Mischievous South was performed from the perspective of his Raven Miyagi persona, a name bestowed upon him by Raider Klan founder SpaceGhostPurrp, Volume 2 finds Curry operating under his Big Ultra persona — an elevated version of Raven Miyagi that is braggadocious and revels in the success that Curry has seen over the last decade of his career.”

Check out the single below; the project’s full tracklisting reads: