Destroy Boys have announced their new album, ‘Funeral Soundtrack #4’.

The news arrives ahead of their upcoming sets at Reading & Leeds, a one-off UK headline date at Rescue Rooms, Nottingham (24th August), and further European appearances this summer.

The full-length – which features guest spots from Mannequin Pussy and Scowl – is set for release 9th August via Hopeless Records, teased by early single ‘Boyfeel’.

The album also includes the previously-released tracks ‘Plucked’, ‘Shadow (I’m Breaking Down)’ and ‘Beg For The Torture.’

“Looking back, our first three albums marked the deaths of things,” says guitarist Violet Mayugba. “They were soundtracks to our funerals, whether they were for our ages or our mental states. We’ve gone through a lot of changes as a band and as people.”

“The first one was our high school album,” Mayugba continues. “On the second record, we went to college and were saying goodbye to our childhood. On the third one, we’d just gone through COVID and, speaking for myself, I lost my entire sense of self and gained a new one.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: