Destroy Boys kick off a new era with a fab new single about embracing your quirks, ‘Plucked’

Catch them in the UK this summer.

Destroy Boys have released a new video for ‘Plucked’.

The track arrived ahead of their upcoming sets at Reading & Leeds, a one-off UK headline date at Rescue Rooms, Nottingham (24th August), and further European appearances this summer.

The band say: “Plucked is an entry to a new era. It’s focused on freedom of expression & learning how to embrace your quirks. It’s ultimately just a little pop-rock banger. It’s super fun to play – we’re excited to play it live in future shows!”

Check it out below.

