DE’WAYNE has inked a label deal with Fearless Records, and dropped his new single ‘synthesizer’

DE’WAYNE has inked a label deal with Fearless Records.

The news is accompanied by the Houston, Texas musician’s new single ‘synthesizer’, which follows on from his 2022 album ‘My Favorite Blue Jeans’.

“‘synthesizer’ is a love letter to my best friend,” DE’WAYNE says. “Sometimes, it’s easier to say these things in a song rather than in person. I was inspired by The Commodores, who wrote ‘Brick House’ about the perfect woman — in their eyes. I wanted to take the word synthesizer and make it SEXY and give it a new meaning. To anyone who listens to this, I hope they find the synthesizer in their life.”

Check it out below.