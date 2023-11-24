Deyaz has released a song written for his little brother, ‘Dylan’

His new EP is coming in a few weeks.

Deyaz has released a new single, ‘Dylan’.

It follows on from his recent tracks ‘You’, ‘Numb’ and ‘I’ll Scream (All The Words)’, and a remix version with vocals from Jessie Reyez, who he’s also recently toured with.

Speaking about the new single, Deyaz explains: “I wrote this song for my little brother who I’m really close with but don’t get to see often due to how far we live from each other. I never thought when I wrote it, 20 mins before posting on TikTok, that so many of you would relate… It is beautiful to see.”

Check it out below. His new EP, ‘Transparency’, is due for release on 8th December.

