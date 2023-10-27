Deyaz has announced his second EP with a new single inspired by grief, ‘You’

Deyaz has released a new single, ‘You’.

It follows on from his recent tracks ‘Numb’ and ‘I’ll Scream (All The Words)’, and a remix version with vocals from Jessie Reyez, who he’s also recently toured with.

“’You’ was written around the loss of a close friend,” he explains. “It was my way of channeling the grief & coming to terms with everything. It’s about the question marks that are left when someone passes & the unknown of what the rest of their story entails.”

Check it out below. His new EP, ‘Transparency’, is due for release on 17th November.