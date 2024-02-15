DIIV have announced the details of their fourth album, ‘Frog In Boiling Water’

DIIV have announced the release details of their fourth album, ‘Frog In Boiling Water’.

Produced by Chris Coady and set for release on May 24th via Fantasy Records, ‘Frog In Boiling Water’ – both in theme and title – references “The Boiling Frog” in Daniel Quinn’s The Story of B. The band explains, “If you drop a frog in a pot of boiling water, it will of course frantically try to clamber out. But if you place it gently in a pot of tepid water and turn the heat on low, the frog will sink into a tranquil stupor, exactly like one of us in a hot bath, and before long, with a smile on its face, it will unresistingly allow itself to be boiled to death.”

“We understand the metaphor to be one about a slow, sick, and overwhelmingly banal collapse of society under end-stage capitalism, the brutal realities we’ve maybe come to accept as normal. That’s the boiling water and we are the frogs. The album is more or less a collection of snapshots from various angles of our modern condition which we think highlights what this collapse looks like and, more particularly, what it feels like.”

The announcement comes alongside lead single ‘Brown Paper Bag’, which you can check out below.

The trackless for ‘Frog In Boiling Water’ reads: