Dillon Francis and Chloe Moriondo have teamed up for a little space dance party – new single ‘Lonely (Planet Earth)’

The electronic-indie collaboration samples Owl City's 'Fireflies' and explores digital-age isolation themes.

Dillon Francis and Chloe Moriondo have released a new collaborative single.

‘Lonely (Planet Earth)’, which samples the melody from Owl City‘s 2009 hit ‘Fireflies’, explores themes of isolation in the digital age.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Moriondo says: “‘Lonely’ is such an exciting return of a release for me, and it’s mind boggling that Dillon Francis is the person who made it into a little space dance party!! Being in LA and Vegas with him and his crew to play the song live for the first time and shoot the video was an insane whirlwind of confetti and sweat. I was overjoyed.”

Francis, known for his work in electronic dance music, has been active in the industry for over a decade. His discography includes several albums and EPs, such as ‘Money Sucks, Friends Rule’ (2014), ‘This Mixtape Is Fire’ (2015), and ‘Happy Machine’ (2021).

Moriondo, meanwhile, dropped her latest album ‘SUCKERPUNCH’ in 2022, and has appeared on the cover of Dork not once, but twice.

Check out the new single below.

