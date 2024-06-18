Dirty Hit introduces new electronic music imprint dh2, led by The 1975’s George Daniel

Dirty Hit, the independent label behind The 1975, beabadoobee and Pale Waves, has introduced a new electronic music imprint – dh2.

The launch of dh2 was officially confirmed by The 1975’s drummer George Daniel via social media on June 17. Daniel, who is set to lead the new subsidiary, explained: “I am so happy and excited to announce my new label dh2. Let’s go.”

In addition to the announcement, a label launch party is scheduled for July 11 at Phonox in Brixton. The event will feature performances by Daniel himself, along with Kelly Lee Owens, Oscar Farrell, and TimFromTheHouse.

Tickets for the launch party will be available for pre-sale starting on June 20th at 10am BST, and general sales will begin the following day, June 21 at 10am BST, through the dh2 website.

Details regarding dh2’s roster and upcoming releases have not yet been disclosed.