Disclosure have shared a new single, ‘She’s Gone, Dance On’.

The track arrives ahead of festival sets at Primavera this Friday, Parklife and Glastonbury next month – their second time headlining The Other Stage – HARD in LA and Portola in San Francisco.

The duo recently released a nine-part remix series for new album ‘Alchemy’, which features new versions from DJ Boring, Tommy Villiers, Duskus, Leo Pol, ATRIP, yune pinku and more.

Check it out below.