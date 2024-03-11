Divorce have shared their first new track of the year, ‘Gears’

Divorce have unveiled their latest single ‘Gears’, marking their first release of the year.

The track, produced by Catherine Marks, known for her work with boygenius, Foals, and Wolf Alice, comes alongside plans for a headline show at London’s Islington Assembly Hall in October and two special performances at Nottingham’s Bodega.

Building on the momentum of their 2023 EP, ‘Heady Metal’, ‘Gears’ delves into the challenges of balancing multiple identities and responsibilities.

Singer/guitarist Felix Mackenzie-Barrow explains, “’Gears’ was written when I’d just moved to London and was working very long hours whilst trying to keep up with increasing band commitments for Divorce. I was spending all of my time working or playing shows and couldn’t maintain any kind of social life or keep up with the spending a social life felt like it would cost. The song came out of those frustrations.”

Pre-sale for the Bodega shows and the Islington Assembly Hall performance begins at 10 am on Wednesday, 13th March, with general sale starting at 10 am on Friday, 15th March.

MARCH

11-16 – SXSW, Austin, USA

26 – SGW3 Galvanizers, Glasgow, UK (w/ Everything Everything)

27 – Stylus, Leeds, UK (w/ Everything Everything)

29 – New Century Hall, Manchester, UK (w/ Everything Everything)

30 – New Century Hall, Manchester, UK (w/ Everything Everything)

31 – De La Warr Pavillion, Bexhill, UK (w/ Everything Everything)

APRIL

02 – Junction, Cambridge, UK (w/ Everything Everything)

04 – Rock City, Nottingham, UK (w/ Everything Everything)

05 – Troxy, London, UK (w/ Everything Everything)

06 – O2 Academy, Bristol, UK (w/ Everything Everything)

MAY

17 – London Calling Festival, Amsterdam, NL

25 – Bearded Theory Festival, Derbyshire, UK

JUNE

01 – This Must Be The Place Festival, Leeds, UK

15 – Brighten The Corners Festival, Ipswich, UK

16 – Black Deer Festival, Kent, UK

JULY

05 – MIDI Festival, FR

AUGUST

28 – Truck Festival, Oxford, UK

30 – Brighton Psych Festival, Brighton, UK

31 – Manchester Psych Festival, Manchester, UK

SEPTEMBER

01 – Edinburgh Psych Festival, Edinburgh, UK

25 – Bodega, Nottingham, UK

26 – Bodega, Nottingham, UK

OCTOBER

23 – Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK