Divorce live out their rock star dreams for the new ‘Sex & The Millennium Bridge’ video: “We just decided to go ham”

Divorce have dropped a video for their single ‘Sex & The Millennium Bridge’.

The track is taken from the Nottingham band’s ‘Heady Metal’ EP, out now via Gravity/EMI Records.

Co-vocalist/bassist Tiger Cohen-Towell says of the clip: “Everybody got on board pretty quick with this concept for this video, because when do you get the chance to be a good old fashioned rock band in this day and age? We basically have such a soft spot for this period of music history, we wanted to honour it, humorously, what we found funny is that the song (SATMB) is so at odds with the type of music that is usually paired with these visuals except it has a guitar solo, so we just decided to go ham. The shooting day was so much fun, Clump and the whole team did an amazing job and we were all laughing so hard for many consecutive hours.”

Check it out below, and catch the band supporting Bombay Bicycle Club, The Vaccines and Everything Everything on their UK & Ireland spring UK tours.