Django Django have released a surreal new video ahead of their headline tour for November-December

'Black Cadillac' is taken from their 'Off Planet' project.
Photo Credit: Sequoia Ziff

Django Django have released a new video.

‘Black Cadillac’ is taken from their ‘Off Planet’ project. The album – released earlier this year – is in four parts, with each of the four instalments a separate ‘planet’, and featuring guests such as Self Esteem, Jack Peñate, Stealing Sheep, Toya Delazy and many more.

Speaking of the clip, producer and drummer Dave Maclean says: “I came up with this idea out of the blue one day, probably in a bit of a daydream when listening back to the song. I approached [director James] Hankin to help me bring it to life and he’s done a great job directing it, managing to capture the surreal dream-like atmosphere brilliantly.”

Check out the video below, and catch the band live at the following:

NOVEMBER
21 Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
22 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
23 Paris, France @ Trabendo

DECEMBER
10 Bristol, UK @ SWX
12 Edinburgh, Scotland @ Liquid Rooms
13 Manchester, UK @ New Century
14 London, UK @ KOKO
16 Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory

