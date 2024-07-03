Dog Race have released a very creepy horror-inspired video for their new single ‘The Leader’

Dog Race are back with a new single, ‘The Leader’.

The Bedford band are following up their debut single ‘Terror’, which was produced by Jessica Winter, follow-up ‘There’s A Mouse In My House’, and ‘It’s The Squeeze’.

Vocalist Katie Healy says of the track: “‘The Leader’ feels like the perfect continuation from ‘It’s The Squeeze’, building on our newly defined sound yet teasing how much more we have to offer.

“It sets its narrative around a protagonist who is thrown into inner turmoil when confronted with a fee to cross into the afterlife, convinced she had already paid her dues.”

Check out the video below.