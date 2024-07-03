Dog Race have released a very creepy horror-inspired video for their new single ‘The Leader’

Catch the band at Truck Festival later this month.
PHOTO CREDIT: LILY DOIDGE

Dog Race are back with a new single, ‘The Leader’.

The Bedford band are following up their debut single ‘Terror’, which was produced by Jessica Winter, follow-up ‘There’s A Mouse In My House’, and ‘It’s The Squeeze’.

Vocalist Katie Healy says of the track: “‘The Leader’ feels like the perfect continuation from ‘It’s The Squeeze’, building on our newly defined sound yet teasing how much more we have to offer.

“It sets its narrative around a protagonist who is thrown into inner turmoil when confronted with a fee to cross into the afterlife, convinced she had already paid her dues.”

Check out the video below.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Green Day are launching their own limited edition ready-to-drink Iced Matcha Latte
Music News
Sophie May feels overwhelmed by love on new single, 'Just Want You'
Features
"I'll give you names, details, receipts even": Alessi Rose's unapologetic approach to pop
READ MORE