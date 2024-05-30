Dolores Forever have announced their debut album, ‘It’s Nothing’, with new single ‘Go Fast Go Slow’

Dolores Forever have announced their debut album.

‘It’s Nothing’ will arrive on 20th September featuring new single ‘Go Fast Go Slow’, as well as recent drops ‘Someday Best’ and ‘Why Are You Not Scared Yet?’.

“This song is somewhere to place our female rage,” Hannah Wilson and Julia Fabrin explain. “It explodes with a lifetime of frustration about being objectified, limited and defined by our gender. Feminism is far from completed and we’re ready to shout about it.”

Of the full-length, the duo add that it’s a “punchy indie-pop record about feminism, friendship and navigating a messed up world. It blows our minds that the music industry is obsessed with hearing from people who are just 21. As we’ve gotten into our thirties, we have so many more stories, and so much more to say.”

Check out the new single below.