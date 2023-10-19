Dolores Forever are set to play the latest edition of Dork’s Night Out this November

Dork’s Night Out is set to follow up our Halloween spectacular Night of the Living Dork 2 with another blockbuster show this November.

Fast-rising duo Dolores Forever and special guest Lala Hayden will hit Colours Hoxton on Thursday, 9th November. Doors open at 7:30 PM, with tickets priced at an unbeatable £11 plus booking fee, available via DICE.

Dolores Forever, fresh off their summer festival spree and the release of their latest Really Very Good single ‘Why Are You Not Scared Yet,’ have just sold out London’s Oslo and are only getting bigger from here. Joining them is special guest Lala Hayden. The former Anteros frontwoman is back after dropping a debut solo EP ‘Girl Becomes’ earlier this year, making this one not to miss.

With one more special name still to add, you can grab tickets to the latest edition of Dork’s Night Out now via Dice, right here.

After joining up with WarChild UK for their Day of the Girl series, featuring Caity Baser, Mae Muller, Nilüfer Yanya, The Mysterines and more, stages at Beyond The Music in Manchester and Live at Leeds, our two city spectacular Home & Away with rising talent HotWax and The Rills, and this summer’s second Dork’s Day Out festival, we’ll be announcing yet more Dork’s Night Out events very soon. Keep ’em peeled.