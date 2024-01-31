Dolores Forever are back with a new single about living your best life, ‘Someday Best’

Dolores Forever have dropped a new single, ‘Someday Best’.

The track arrives ahead of the duo’s upcoming shows in Lincoln (9th February) and Oxford (10th February).

“Sometimes you need to just shut up and eat the pasta. Stop worrying, stressing, fretting over the small things, over whether you party too much or too little, over whether your mates are more popular than you, over whether you ate a bit too much last night,” the duo says of the track.

“Quit the shame spiral and quit waiting for life to begin because, guess what, it’s happening. Yeah, eat your vegetables, but also SHUT UP AND EAT THE PASTA.”

Check it out below.