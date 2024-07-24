Dolores Forever stick up for their pals with new single ‘Split Lip’

Dolores Forever have released a new single, ‘Split Lip’.

It’s a track from their upcoming debut album; ‘It’s Nothing’ will arrive on 20th September featuring recent single ‘Go Fast Go Slow’, as well as recent drops ‘Someday Best’ and ‘Why Are You Not Scared Yet?’.

It’s a song about wanting to protect your friends, Hannah explains. “Like when you see your friend going through something and you just want to stand in front of them and keep them safe.”

Julia adds: “It’s saying, ‘Love yourself in the way that I love you’.”

Of the full-length, the duo add that it’s a “punchy indie-pop record about feminism, friendship and navigating a messed up world. It blows our minds that the music industry is obsessed with hearing from people who are just 21. As we’ve gotten into our thirties, we have so many more stories, and so much more to say.”

Check out the new single below.