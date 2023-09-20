Dolores Forever have released their “soundtrack to the existential crisis house party”, new single ‘Why Are You Not Scared Yet?’

Dolores Forever have dropped a new single, ‘Why Are You Not Scared Yet?‘.

The track follows on from recent drops ‘I Love You But You’re Making Me Sad’, ‘Good Time All The Time’, ‘When I Say So’ and ‘Conversations With Strangers’, and arrives ahead of their upcoming tour, which includes a headliner at London’s Oslo on 27th September.

The band explain: “Are you terrified most of the time? Cos we are! Climate change, social media, relationships and societal expectations of women are all included in our handy tool kit of anxiety about the world we inhabit, so we made a song about it. Why cry when you can shout, why mope when you can dance. If the world is ending this is our soundtrack to the existential crisis house party.”

Check it out below.