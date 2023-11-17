Dora Jar has released a fab new single inspired by taking time offline, ‘Puppet’

Dora Jar has released a new single, ‘Puppet’.

The drop coincides with her The 1975 support tour, which has just seen her play Madison Square Garden in New York City.

She says off the track: “’Puppet’ came together earlier this year while I was off social media, in a remote part of Alaska. I wrote the lyrics in a cabin overlooking a river full of salmon who swim upstream in August to return to where they were born, lay their eggs and die.

“Being off the internet my awareness shifted away from how I was perceived online to a strong feeling that everything around me was alive, and aware. The wood of the cabin walls was watching me as I stared at them in search of patterns, and the guitars we passed around seemed to tell their own stories.”

Check out the new single below.