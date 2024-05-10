Dora Jar has released “an ode to the girl I wish I could be”, new single ‘She Loves Me’

Dora Jar has released a new single, ‘She Loves Me’.

The drop – described by Dora as “an ode to the girl I wish I could be” – follows on from her recent track ‘Puppet’, as well as her The 1975 support tour, which has not long seen her play Madison Square Garden in New York City.

A press release explains: “A study of the layers of her personhood, ‘She Loves Me’ references Dora’s internal conversations with the two sides of herself: who she is in a group of people versus who she is alone.

“In the accompanying music video (inspired by true events and directed by Erica Snyder) Dora blurs the line between her public and her private selves, dancing around a Berlin apartment party in a towel amongst friends and strangers.”

