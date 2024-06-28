Dora Jar has shared a new single inspired by getting lost in life, ‘Timelapse’

Dora Jar has released a new single, ‘Timelapse‘.

The drop follows on from her recent tracks ‘She Loves Me’ and ‘Puppet’, as well as her The 1975 support tour, which has not long seen her play Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“Who am I?” is a recurring question I ask throughout my album,” Dora explains. “When I moved back to New York in my early adulthood, it was the first time I felt like I could have fun living the answer to that question. New York moves so fast, your surroundings blur, and change feels more intense and inevitable. I wanted this song to sound like getting lost in the busy time lapse of life.”

Check out the new single below.