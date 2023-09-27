Dork is heading to Manchester’s Beyond The Music next month, with Talk Show, Daytime TV and more

Dork is heading back to Manchester next month as we team up with the first edition of Beyond The Music.

Held between 11th-14th October, the new event offers a weekend of live new music alongside the creation of a global forum which aims to support and launch real-time solutions to industry issues.

We’ll be there on Friday, 13th October, where we’ll be taking over Aatma alongside the likes of Daytime TV, Talk Show, Frozemode, Manta, Cody Frost, Junodream and Chalk.

It’s part of a wider lineup featuring more acts, including Cowboys, Human Interest, Lip Filler, Shamir, The Rills, Tom A Smith, Walt Disco, Borough Council, l’objectif, The Orielles, Tokky Horror, Viji and more.

The Thursday of the event (12th October) offers a free lineup under the festival’s Music For Everyone masthead – with access available via free tickets you can apply for here. It features the likes of Frankie Beetlestone, Girlband, Lizzie Esau, Saloon Dion, Tayo Sound, Tommy Villiers and more.

Alongside the live music, there’ll be a range of panels designed to offer a necessary, progressive, and groundbreakingly honest range of discussions around the most relevant topics in the music industry today. Framed in the concept of ‘Past, Present, and Future’, the panels will address topics from the new economics of music, the climate crisis, AI copyright and artist ownership, mental health strategy, to grass roots venues, international touring and visas in the wake of Brexit. Speakers will include Andy Burnham, Rita Ora, Tom Gray and more.

You can find the full line-up and conference itinerary in the posters below. Tickets for Beyond The Music are on sale now here.