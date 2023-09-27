Dork’s Chart Attack tackles Icona Pop’s hedonistic banger ‘I Love It’

In this week’s episode of Chart Attack, out now, we’re hurtling forward into the 2010s as we approach the final stretch of this season. Crashing in at number 1 in July 2013, Icona Pop’s Charli XCX featuring hit single ‘I Love It’ had conquered the globe before its official release finally took it to the top in the UK.

It may have been the pair’s only number 1 hit, but this hedonistic club banger dominated the airwaves – and the telly, and the adverts, and the festival stages – all summer, also marking the start of its writer’s complicated relationship with the mainstream. Elsewhere this week, we reminisce about the Tumblr years, discuss the end of pop’s kooky era, and celebrate Leanne Battersby’s birthday on the street.

In season one, we jump in our big pop time machine and revisit ten iconic number ones from the turn of the millennium onwards. Exploring the highs and lows of the 21st-century UK chart, we’ll be dissecting cultural milestones, iconic pop stars, telling classic pop stories, and taking a trip down memory lane ourselves. Most importantly, we’ll be asking the crucial pop question: is this a good song?

