Dork’s Chart Attack takes on Beyoncé’s iconic debut single, ‘Crazy In Love’

Chart Attack continues this week with Beyoncé’s iconic debut single ‘Crazy In Love’, available to download from today (20th September).

In episode seven we meet the superstar at a crucial turning point in her career, as she departs girl group Destiny’s Child and takes her first step to becoming the godlike figure she is today. Our highest-scoring single yet, we explore the career of a true pop legend and the song that started it all. In 2003, Beyoncé was a very different artist, and as we go back in time again we also talk Channel 4’s The Salon, Gareth Gates’ fling with Jordan, and doing poppers at T In The Park.

In season one, we jump in our big pop time machine and revisit ten iconic number ones from the turn of the millennium onwards. Exploring the highs and lows of the 21st-century UK chart, we’ll be dissecting cultural milestones, iconic pop stars, telling classic pop stories, and taking a trip down memory lane ourselves. Most importantly, we’ll be asking the crucial pop question: is this a good song?

