Introducing the bumper end-of-year double issue of Dork, featuring our annual new music extravaganza, the Hype List

As the nights reach their longest point, the lights go up on the tree, and a mild sense of panic around what you’re going to buy quite literally any man in the family for the big day sets in (er, socks? – Ed), we’re back with our bumper end of year double issue.

As is tradition, our December / January issue features the two big non-Santa-related lists of the year.

Leading the way is the 2024 edition of our Hype List – a run through the new names we expect to have a big twelve months ahead. With five first-time Dork cover stars fronting the pack, there’s South Coast rock-stars-in-waiting HotWax, future indie legends Picture Parlour, the brilliant Nell Mescal, hugely exciting talent Gretel Hänlyn and pop polymath d4vd.

You’ll find more than 20 fresh interviews and 40 names you need to hear to help spark your year to life before it’s even begun. The full list of features for the Hype List 2024 reads:

Caity Baser

Charlotte Plank

DEADLETTER

Divorce

d4vd

Fat Dog

Gretel Hanlyn

Hannah Grae

Heartworms

HotWax

Lip Filler

Lucy Tun

Mary In The Junkyard

Nell Mescal

Nieve Ella

NewDad

Panic Shack

Picture Parlour

Sekou

swim school

University

Venbee

Not only that, we’ll be celebrating the 2024 Hype List with a live extravaganza at London’s iconic 100 Club. Held on 25th January 2024, it’ll be headlined by cover star Gretel Hänlyn with support from Slaney Bay and more TBA. Tickets will set you back £12 + booking fee. You can grab tickets for Dork Hype List 2024 Live: Gretel Hanlyn from Dice here, or from WeGotTickets here.

It’s not all about the future, though. We’re also rounding up the best of 2023, with our full Album of the Year list. Running through what we consider to be 50 of the best records released since the start of January, you’ll also find interviews, memories and hot takes from the likes of Caroline Polachek, Chappell Roan, Blondshell, Creeper, Fizz, Dream Wife, Georgia, Bleach Lab, Black Honey and more.

Elsewhere this month, we’re chatting the merits of a career in music vs watching Disney+ in your pants with Spector, changing up to look ahead with The Gaslight Anthem, and future new music with Everything Everything and Charly Bliss. Mimi Webb answers our festive questions, and we check in at WarChild UK’s awesome Day of the Girl series.

There’s also the big calls on the latest new releases, including the debut album from PinkPantheress, plus we’re down the front for CMAT, Louis Tomlinson, Fall Out Boy, blink-182, The Last Dinner Party, Lauren Mayberry and more.

