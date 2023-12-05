Dork Hype List 2024 Live hits London’s 100 Club in January with Gretel Hänlyn, Slaney Bay and more

Every year-end, we round up all the new bands and artists we think are most likely to have an impact on the twelve months ahead, and package them up with a nice bow for our annual Hype List. A capsule collection of some of the names we think will dominate the Dork agenda, this year is no different. Not content with that, though, we’ll be bringing some of them to you live.

On 25th January, Dork Hype List 2024 Live hits London’s iconic 100 Club for a celebration of the best new music. It’ll be headlined by one of our December 2023 / January 2024 issue’s cover stars, the hugely exciting Gretel Hänlyn. She’ll be joined by Dork faves Slaney Bay, plus more TBA in due course.

Tickets are on sale now, priced £12 + booking fee. You can grab tickets for Dork Hype List 2024 Live: Gretel Hanlyn from Dice here, or from WeGotTickets here.

In our new December 2023 / January 2024 issue, we’re celebrating five first-time Dork cover stars, plus loads more brilliant newcomers we’re tipping for the year ahead. As well as Gretel’s cover, there’s South Coast rock-stars-in-waiting HotWax, future indie legends Picture Parlour, the brilliant Nell Mescal, hugely exciting talent Gretel Hänlyn and pop polymath d4vd.

You’ll find more than 20 fresh interviews and 40 names you need to hear to help spark your year to life before it’s even begun. The full list of features for the Hype List 2024 reads:

Caity Baser

Charlotte Plank

DEADLETTER

Divorce

d4vd

Fat Dog

Gretel Hanlyn

Hannah Grae

Heartworms

HotWax

Lip Filler

Lucy Tun

Mary In The Junkyard

Nell Mescal

Nieve Ella

NewDad

Panic Shack

Picture Parlour

Sekou

swim school

University

Venbee

It’s not all about the future, though. We’re also rounding up the best of 2023, with our full Album of the Year list. Running through what we consider to be 50 of the best records released since the start of January, you’ll also find interviews, memories and hot takes from the likes of Caroline Polachek, Chappell Roan, Blondshell, Creeper, Fizz, Dream Wife, Georgia, Bleach Lab, Black Honey and more.

Elsewhere this month, we’re chatting the merits of a career in music vs watching Disney+ in your pants with Spector, changing up to look ahead with The Gaslight Anthem, and future new music with Everything Everything and Charly Bliss. Mimi Webb answers our festive questions, and we check in at WarChild UK’s awesome Day of the Girl series.

There’s also the big calls on the latest new releases, including the debut album from PinkPantheress, plus we’re down the front for CMAT, Louis Tomlinson, Fall Out Boy, blink-182, The Last Dinner Party, Lauren Mayberry and more.

You can order the new issue of Dork here, and it’ll dispatch before the 15th December, or subscribe and get the print edition sent directly to your door every month here.

