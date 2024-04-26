Introducing the Dork Hype Stage at Live At Leeds: In The Park, featuring HotWax, Matilda Mann, overpass, Lucia & The Best Boys and more

Dork is heading to Live At Leeds: In The Park again next month, with Hype – our home for the best new acts – showcasing an impressive lineup of the finest emerging artists. Set against the glorious Temple Newsam Park on Saturday, May 25th, it’s an eclectic blend of artists featuring some Dork faves and some thrilling new names.

Gracing the Dork Hype Stage this year are Hype List 2024 alumni and former cover stars HotWax, Seb Lowe, Matilda Mann, Tom A. Smith, overpass, Lucia & The Best Boys, and Radio Free Alice.

They join a bustling array of talent, including headliners The Kooks, indie-rock stalwarts Declan McKenna, The Cribs, Circa Waves and Sea Girls, plus the likes of Mystery Jets, Flowerovlove, Caity Baser, Orla Gartland, Baby Queen and loads more.

Live At Leeds: In The Park is a springboard for the summer’s festival fun. Priced at only £65, tickets for the festival are available at liveatleeds.com, where fans can also find more details about the full lineup and loads more.

You can check out the full poster for the Dork Hype Stage below.