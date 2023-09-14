Dork will be interviewing Mae Muller for the keynote of WarChild UK’s Day of the Girl Industry Day, in partnership with YouTube Music

WarChild UK are putting on a special Day of the Girl Industry Day, in partnership with YouTube Music, next month, and we’re getting on board for a very special addition.

Caity Baser, Nilüfer Yanya and The Mysterines are all set to perform intimate live shows in venues across London and Manchester throughout the week commencing 9th October, in support of the Day of the Girl event series from War Child UK – the specialist charity to protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children living in war zones. You can grab tickets to those here.

On 10th October, the Day of the Girl Industry Day will take place at Google Digital Space, and will feature a keynote interview with Mae Muller, presented by us – Dork. Tickets for the day are available now.

IThe Day of The Girl event series coincides with the UN’s International Day of the Girl Child. Through a celebration of young, woman-identifying talent, the series aims to create a moment that highlights the specific challenges girls and young women face around the world, and to raise vital funding to help War Child protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children affected by conflict.

The event series’ headline sponsor is YouTube Music, and your friendly neighbourhood Dork (Hi – Ed) is on board as media partner.

Charlotte Nimmo, Head of Fundraising Engagement at War Child said: “We are thrilled to launch Day of The Girl 2023. We are grateful for the support of all the musicians who will help us in amplifying the importance of the issues spotlighted by this event series. This collaborative effort will also raise vital funds to support War Child’s work. Girls and young women living in conflict zones endure impossible circumstances. Through provisions such as aid, education, and psychosocial support, War Child empowers young women who refuse to be defined by the horrors of war.”

The dates read:

October

9 Lafayette, London – Caity Baser with Charlotte Plank and Bellah Mae

10 YouTube Studios – Industry Day

11 Bush Hall, London – Nilüfer Yanya with Léa Sen, Trout and Jazzi Bobbi

12 Gorilla, Manchester – The Mysterines with Lime Garden & Hannah Grae