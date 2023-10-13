The new issue of Dork, featuring Declan McKenna, CMAT, Poppy and more, is out now

CMAT, Declan McKenna and Poppy are the cover stars for November 2023’s edition of Dork, out now.

By our measure, CMAT is nothing less than the world’s greatest pop star – but with her new album ‘CrazyMad, For Me’, she’s created her masterpiece. A five-star classic in its own time, it’s a big swing that hits a home run.

Undoubtedly Dork’s anointed prince of indie pop, Dec is back with a brand new album, ‘What Happened To The Beach?’, on the way, and a whole new vibe. “The end of making this album is almost like the end of an era for me and the start of a new one,” he explains. “It’s a really exciting place to be at.”

Exploring uncharted sonic territories, infusing dance beats with a fearless exploration of identity and empowerment, new album ‘Zig!’ is POPPY at her very best. With pulsating rhythms and candid, empowering lyrics that celebrate authenticity and self-discovery, we’re delighted to welcome her to the cover of Dork for the first time.

You’ll find in-depth interviews and photoshoots will all three in our new issue.

Elsewhere this month, we’re packed more than ever before. There’s indie titans Bombay Bicycle Club, the always inventive Sundara Karma, the brilliant Priya Ragu and the titanic Wargasm. Code Orange prove why they’re one of the most essential acts in heavy music today, plus interviews with Creeper, ††† (CROSSES), L’objectif, The Menzingers, Kamile, Knuckle Puck, Girl In Red, Hemlocke Springs, Scowl, Matt Maltese, Lime Garden, Folly Group, The Vaccines, Yeule, Joey Maxwell, Walt Disco, Citizen and loads more.

In Hype, we’re introducing you to Deyaz, SIPHO., Koyo and Peter Xan, and we’re live on the Home & Away bandwagon with HotWax and The Rills, plus down the front with Dominic Fike, aespa, 5 Seconds of Summer, Gracie Abrams, Muse and more.

You can order the new issue of Dork here, and it’ll dispatch before the 10th November, or subscribe and get the print edition sent directly to your door every month here.

ORDER THIS ISSUE Please make sure you select the correct location for your order. For example, if you are in the United States, select ‘Location: US & Rest of the World’. Failure to select the appropriate location for your delivery address will result in the cancellation of your order. Please note: International orders may be subject to import taxes, customs duties, and/or fees imposed by the destination country.

If you like what we do, we’re making available a section of the site for those who wish to support us by signing up to a new monthly or annual subscription package. Different from our previous print-only subscriptions, the Dork Supporters scheme allows you to get early access to all our print content in digital form as soon as the issue launches, read digital versions of every single edition of Dork right back to issue 1, and get occasional exclusive extras too. You can sign up for digital-only or digital + print packages, which will give you immediate access. You can find more information here.

And don’t worry if you’re not signing up. You’ll still get everything you did before, as digital versions of our print content unlock to be read free of charge throughout the month. Enjoy!