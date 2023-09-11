CMAT, Baby Queen, Flowerovlove, Marika Hackman, Nell Mescal and more – this is what’s fresh on the Dork Radio playlist this week

If you pay even the slightest bit of attention while browsing this very website, you’ll be well aware of Dork Radio. Our audio arm, it’s dedicated to a 24/7/365 stream of specially curated new music. With no room for algorithms or robots who want to guess at what you’re into based on that time your dad hijacked your streaming account, it’s a constantly updated version of our musical world.

There’s a whole heap of new music joining the Dork Radio airwaves this week as we keep our playlists fresh. That means additions from the likes of CMAT, Baby Queen, Flowerovlove, Marika Hackman, Nell Mescal and loads more

These are the new tracks you’ll be able to hear in heavy rotation from this week.

Abbie Ozard – i don’t know happiness without you

Baby Queen – Quarter Life Crisis

Blondshell – Street Rat

Claire Rosinkranz – Wes Anderson

CMAT – Stay For Something

Coach Party – Be That Girl

Del Water Gap – Quilt of Steam

Divorce – Scratch Your Metal

Dream Nails – Ballpit

flowerovlove – Next Best Exit

JAWNY – Boy Scout

Leigh-Anne – My Love (feat. Ayra Starr)

Marika Hackman – No Caffeine

Nell Mescal – Teeth

Oscar Scheller – Apricot

Pip Blom – Get Back

SIPHO. – LOCK IT IN (NO REGRETS)

SPRINTS – Up and Comer

Sundara Karma – Wishing Well

The Big Moon – Summer Still Comes

UNIVERSITY – Notre Dame Made Out of Flesh

WARGASM – Bang Ya Head (feat. Fred Durst)

