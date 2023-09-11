CMAT, Baby Queen, Flowerovlove, Marika Hackman, Nell Mescal and more – this is what’s fresh on the Dork Radio playlist this week

If you pay even the slightest bit of attention while browsing this very website, you’ll be well aware of Dork Radio. Our audio arm, it’s dedicated to a 24/7/365 stream of specially curated new music. With no room for algorithms or robots who want to guess at what you’re into based on that time your dad hijacked your streaming account, it’s a constantly updated version of our musical world.
There’s a whole heap of new music joining the Dork Radio airwaves this week as we keep our playlists fresh. That means additions from the likes of CMAT, Baby Queen, Flowerovlove, Marika Hackman, Nell Mescal and loads more
These are the new tracks you’ll be able to hear in heavy rotation from this week.
Abbie Ozard – i don’t know happiness without you
Baby Queen – Quarter Life Crisis
Blondshell – Street Rat
Claire Rosinkranz – Wes Anderson
CMAT – Stay For Something
Coach Party – Be That Girl
Del Water Gap – Quilt of Steam
Divorce – Scratch Your Metal
Dream Nails – Ballpit
flowerovlove – Next Best Exit
JAWNY – Boy Scout
Leigh-Anne – My Love (feat. Ayra Starr)
Marika Hackman – No Caffeine
Nell Mescal – Teeth
Oscar Scheller – Apricot
Pip Blom – Get Back
SIPHO. – LOCK IT IN (NO REGRETS)
SPRINTS – Up and Comer
Sundara Karma – Wishing Well
The Big Moon – Summer Still Comes
UNIVERSITY – Notre Dame Made Out of Flesh
WARGASM – Bang Ya Head (feat. Fred Durst)
You can find the full playlist here, and listen to Dork Radio now by heading to readdork.com/radio. Alternatively, you can download the Dork Radio app free for iOS and Android.