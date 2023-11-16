Dork’s Christmas Night Out is back for 2023, with Panic Shack, Lambrini Girls and The Itch

We'll be at London's iconic 100 Club this December for a big end of year blow out.
Photo credit: Frances Beach

It’s time to get out that fancy clobber, Dear Reader. With December around the corner, we’re throwing our annual Christmas party. No, not the kind of do you’re awkwardly forced to attend at work as someone proudly shows you their light-up, musical tie. A proper one. The kind you’d actually choose to be at – and we’d like you to come.

Dork’s Christmas Night Out 2023 features three of our favourite rising talents, sure to provide a night you’ll still be thinking about come new year. Headlined by the mighty punk rock whirlwind of Panic Shack, they’ll be joined by the vital Lambrini Girls and the impossibly exciting The Itch. We’re pretty confident it’s the best present you’ll get this year.

Taking place on 12th December at The 100 Club, London, you can grab your tickets now from Dice or WeGotTickets. And please, no Lynx Amazon gift sets. We’re classy folk.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
PC Music duo Thy Slaughter have announced their debut album with Ellie Rowsell collab 'Lost Everything'
Music News
Allie X has announced her "angry, stubborn, honest, dry, melodramatic, fast, and indulgent" new album, 'Girl With No Face'
Music News
Holly Humberstone has released a new video for debut album cut 'Elvis Impersonators', shot in Tokyo
READ MORE