Dork’s Day Out will be back!-Back!!-BACK!!! this August – get tickets now

Dork’s Day Out is back!-Back!!-BACK!!! this August, for our annual summer blow out.

Following on from previous years featuring Thomas Headon, Courting, Swim School, STONE, Coach Party, Pip Blom, Feet, Honeyglaze, Talk Show and more – we’re throwing a big old party at London’s Signature Brew Blackhorse Road. We’re not telling you the line-up yet, but we are letting you mark it in your diaries.

Dork’s Day Out will take place on Saturday, 3rd August 2024, with a bill packed with our favourite bands and artists in an all-day extravaganza of live music. We’ll start telling you who you can expect to see over the coming weeks, but if you want to grab tickets in advance before they all go, you can grab them for the bargain price of £15 + bf from Dice, here.