Dork’s Night Out is heading to Truck Festival 2024 with Bob Vylan, Personal Trainer, Heartworms, Mary in the Junkyard, Vlure and more

Dork’s Night Out is heading to Truck Festival this summer, with a specially curated line-up set to take over The Nest.

Our we’re-gonna-call-ourselves-legendary party wagon will roll up on Sunday 28th July with a line-up full of Dork faves and brand new talent as part of our Big Summer plans.

Headlined by the mighty Bob Vylan, you’ll also find Personal Trainer, Hype List 2024 inductees Heartworms and Mary and the Junkyard, and the hedonistic brilliance of Vlure.

The line-up is rounded off by The Manatees, Juice Pops, Eliza May and Delights.

Truck 2024 will feature the likes of Jamie T, Wet Leg, The Streets, Idles, Declan McKenna, Soft Play, The Kooks, Holly Humberstone, Sea Girls, Peace, NewDad, Lime Garden, Black Honey, Yard Act, Katy B, The Snuts, The Magic Gang, Been Stellar, Nieve Ella, English Teacher, Fat Dog, Mr Motivator, Barry from Eastenders and more.

Held between 26th and 28th July on Hill Farm, Oxfordshire, you can find out more and buy tickets at truckfestival.com now.