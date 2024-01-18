Dork’s Night Out returns this February with Lizzie Esau, Human Interest and more

Fresh off the back of selling out our first big show of 2024, Dork’s Night Out is back-back-and-indeed-back again this February with a bill stuffed with new talent.

We’ll be taking over London’s Colours on Thursday 15th February, with a bill featuring the brilliant Lizzie Esau and the equally fantastic Human Interest, with more to come ‘shortly’.

After a storming summer at the festivals, and a debut EP that’s developed a firm fanbase, Lizzie Esau is firmly marked out as one to watch for 2024. Human Interest, meanwhile, have kicked up their own share of buzz, their ‘Empathy Lives In Outer Space’ EP gathering up critical affirmations aplenty at the end of last year.

Tickets, priced at £9 + bf, are available from Dice now. You can grab them here.