Dot To Dot Festival has announced loads of local Nottingham and Bristol talent for this year’s festival

Dot To Dot Festival has confirmed a huge number of local acts for this year’s event.

The lengthy list includes Bristol sets from the likes of Knives, Hamburger, Make Friends, MOULD (pictured) and My First Time, while Nottingham will host Alfie Sharp, Otala, Tonia, Wizards Can’t Be Lawyers and loads more.

They join a line-up that already features headliners Wunderhorse and, former Dork cover stars, Jockstrap, plus their first 15 spotlight artists for 2024, Aziya, Florry, Hovvdy, Jianbo, Gglum, Kaeto, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, Mary In The Junkyard, Nate Brazier, Panic Shack, Picture Parlour, Rushy, The Dare, Trout, and Welly.

There’s also The Magic Gang, Antony Szmierek, Home Counties, Lizzie Esau, Bleach Lab, Gurriers, The Bug Club, Infinity Song, Ducks LTD, His Lordship, Cosmorat, Tim Atlas, Anna Erhard, Lucy Tun, C Turtle and loads more.

The dates are:

Bristol: Saturday 25th May 2024 (Get Tickets)

Nottingham: Sunday 26th May 2024 (Get Tickets)

The full lists of new additions read:

BRISTOL LOCAL ARTISTS

BELISHAS, DREAMWAVE, DROOGS, EVE APPLETON BAND, HAMBURGER, HYPOTHERICS, IDESTROY, KNIVES, MAKE FRIENDS, MITCH SANDERS, MOULD, MY FIRST TIME, NIGHT SWIMMING, OK EWAN, PERP WALK, SONOTTO, BITTER KISSES, BLACKLIST, DISASTER CLINIC, DWELL, FACTOR 50, FANTASTIC STRANGER, FOOT FOOT, GOLD FEVER, GRACK MACK & THE PACK, HECTOR WHO LIVED, HIGH CLIMBERS, LORCÁN, MANDRAGORA, THE NEW CUT, NUNS OF THE TUNDRA, REDMOOR, THE ROTHMANS, SENECA, THE SHANIA TWAINSAW MASSACRE, SOCKS AND BALLERINAS, SUNGLASZ VENDOR, TOWNHOUSES, TRANS-SIBERIAN EXPRESS, UNDERBLISS, WILDERMAN, YARMOUTH, ЗАЛІЗОFE

NOTTINGHAM LOCAL ARTISTS

ALFIE SHARP, BLOODWORM, BORED MARSH, DAVOLI, GEORGIAN, KAP, LYVIA OTALA, THE PUBLICS, TONIA, VICTORY LAP, WIZARDS CAN’T BE LAWYERS, 2079, AIRPORT DAD, BRAM BANCROFT, BRIAN LIGHTNING, BYE & BYE, CAI CAPURRO, CAM MANNIX, CHEAP DIRTY HORSE, D.I.S.C.O, DAVINA SONGBIRD, THE DAYS OF TOMORROW, DIM BULBS, DURA MATER, DUSTY 4 TRACK, ELLIE STAINSBY, EM, FAKERS, FFION REBECCA, FILTER SEQUENCE, G4BOY, GEORGINA WILDING GONE FISHING, GOODGOODBYE, GRAIN, GUEST MACHINE, GUTS., HANNAH JOY, HEART SAUCE, HXRTLEYA IDIOCY, J12, JAHREL JP, JALLE, JASON AUBREY, JEMMA JOHNSON •JESS BREAME, JESS THOMAS, JOEL SARAKULA JUDE FORSEY, KATIE KEDDIE, LEAH WILCOX, LIL PERCOSKETT, LUCILLE, LUNA AND THE LIME SLICES, LYDIA PRETTYMAN, MAN CHILD – A HERBIE HANCOCK EXPERIENCE, MARTY, MATT DARIN, MUCKY SLIDE, NOISE, NOTTS COMMUNITY CHOIR, PASTE., PEACHHEAD, PENNY MOON, PRETTY WINDOWS, PURPLE SUNS, PUSH ROPE, RAIN AGE, RETINA, REVENGE OF CALCULON, RHYTHMEATERS, ROMY & THE RHADS, RUBY BOYD, SANCHO PANZA, SERENA JASMINE, SET IN MOTION, SEX TOY VENDING MACHINE, SOAPHEAD, SOFFTNESS, STATIC LIVES, STUART PEARCE, SWALLOWTAIL, THE BASEMENT FRUITS, THE CLEMENTINES, THE IDOLINS, THE PEOPLE ASSEMBLY, THE SHADOW CABINET, TILLY GREENTREE, TRANKS, TRUE AFFECTION, UNIFIED ROOTS, VIKASATI, WILF SPIV

