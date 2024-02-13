Douglas Dare has announced his fourth album with new “heartfelt club track” ‘Mouth To Mouth’

Douglas Dare has announced a new album, ‘Omni’.
His fourth full-length, it will be released on 10th May via Erased Tapes accompanied by a show at London’s Corsica Studios the previous day, and is teased by early single ‘Mouth To Mouth’.
Speaking about the track, Douglas says: “Life, death, fate and orgies; this is the heartfelt club track I always wanted to write.”
The album as a whole was in part inspired by clubs (“I’ve always gravitated towards rave music”) and also his drag persona, Visa. “[Drag] reveals a little bit more of who you are,” Douglas explains.
Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
Three Roads
Mouth to Mouth
Absentia
Sailor
Omni
Teach Me
No Island is a Man
Painter
8w9zeros
The Stream