Douglas Dare has announced his fourth album with new “heartfelt club track” ‘Mouth To Mouth’

Douglas Dare has announced a new album, ‘Omni’.

His fourth full-length, it will be released on 10th May via Erased Tapes accompanied by a show at London’s Corsica Studios the previous day, and is teased by early single ‘Mouth To Mouth’.

Speaking about the track, Douglas says: “Life, death, fate and orgies; this is the heartfelt club track I always wanted to write.”

The album as a whole was in part inspired by clubs (“I’ve always gravitated towards rave music”) and also his drag persona, Visa. “[Drag] reveals a little bit more of who you are,” Douglas explains.

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Three Roads

Mouth to Mouth

Absentia

Sailor

Omni

Teach Me

No Island is a Man

Painter

8w9zeros

The Stream