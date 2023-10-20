Dove Cameron has released “a sexy ode to powerful women everywhere”, debut album teaser track ‘Lethal Woman’

Dove Cameron has released a new single and announced her debut album.

‘Lethal Woman’ is an early teaser from her full-length ‘Alchemical: Volume 1’, set for release on 1st December via Disruptor Records/Columbia Records.

“I wrote this song after meeting a woman one night who immediately cast a spell on me,” she explains. “I wanted to encapsulate that “time stands still” lightning in a bottle moment of knowing you have no choice but to let yourself be swept away by someone’s energy. I’m opening the album rollout with this track as a sexy ode to powerful women everywhere. Wild cosmic women: you made me who I am.”

Of the album, she adds: “Alchemical: Volume 1 is a report from the void of my own personal experience with love, sex, loss, trauma, darkness and eventually transformation and healing. I hope you hear yourself and we can meet in these moments in time together.”

Check out the new single below.