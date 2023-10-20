Dove Cameron has released “a sexy ode to powerful women everywhere”, debut album teaser track ‘Lethal Woman’

She's also confirmed her debut album is coming in December.

Dove Cameron has released a new single and announced her debut album.

‘Lethal Woman’ is an early teaser from her full-length ‘Alchemical: Volume 1’, set for release on 1st December via Disruptor Records/Columbia Records.

“I wrote this song after meeting a woman one night who immediately cast a spell on me,” she explains. “I wanted to encapsulate that “time stands still” lightning in a bottle moment of knowing you have no choice but to let yourself be swept away by someone’s energy. I’m opening the album rollout with this track as a sexy ode to powerful women everywhere. Wild cosmic women: you made me who I am.”

Of the album, she adds: “Alchemical: Volume 1 is a report from the void of my own personal experience with love, sex, loss, trauma, darkness and eventually transformation and healing. I hope you hear yourself and we can meet in these moments in time together.”

Check out the new single below.

