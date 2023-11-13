DORK RADIO

DOWNLOAD THE DORK RADIO APP

IOS

ANDROID

Down With Boring is going global for an Iceland Airwaves special tonight, featuring Daði Freyr, Kneecap, and… the President of Iceland?

Just the leader of a country on our podcast. Nothing huge.

Dork’s flagship podcast-slash-radio-show Down With Boring is going global for an Iceland Airwaves special tonight (Monday 13th November), recorded live from the festival earlier this month.

Hosts Jake Hawkes and Jamie Muir are joined by a slew of talent, including Eurovision legend Daði Freyr, brilliant Belfast trio Kneecap and Dork faves Lime Garden and Sprints. Plus, y’know, just the President of Iceland. No. Really.

You can catch this week’s Down With Boring on Dork Radio, tonight at 8pm GMT. If you miss it, don’t worry – you’ll be able to download the new edition of Down With Boring via all the usual podcast providers, including Apple PodcastsSpotify and more.

Not only that, you can find this and the complete back catalogue of Down With Boring in the new Dork Radio app. Available for iOS and Android, it also allows you to tune into Dork Radio live on the go, and get all the latest music news direct to your mobile device. You can also listen at readdork.com/radio, or via TuneIn on iOS, Android and more.

Down With Boring broadcasts every fortnight at 8pm GMT on Dork Radio.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST
Music News
The Smile have announced a new album and tour for 2024
Live Reviews
Dolores Forever bring undeniable excitement to Dork's Night Out at London's Colours Hoxton
Music News
The Libertines have announced an intimate club tour for 2024
Music News
Softcult have shared a new break-up single, 'Haunt You Still'
Features
Oscar Scheller: "Album-making has always been like writing diary entries to myself"
READ MORE