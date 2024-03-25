Down With Boring is in Brighton with Panic Shack and Plantoid

Dork’s flagship podcast-slash-radio-show Down With Boring is heading to the seaside for some sustainable fun tonight (Monday 25th March), for our latest episode.

This week, we’re ‘live’ from Brighton’s Prince Albert with Panic Shack and Plantoid for Son Estrella Galacia’s mini-fest of live music, beer culture, gastronomy, and a commitment to “positive environmental impact”. Oooo, etc.

Saturday’s event built upon the unique collaboration between SON Estrella Galicia and Paper Dress Vintage in London, which has become a beacon for cultural exchange, blending the vibrant energies of English and Spanish music scenes under the concept of musical emigration. The events have showcased an impressive roster of acts, including the pop provocateur Jessica Winter, innovative project Miss Tiny, Dork faves Prima Queen, and the brilliant Shanghai Baby, highlighting the series’ commitment to showcasing emerging talents from both the UK and Spain​​.

The blend of UK and Spanish acts, also including the likes of Belako, Dream Wife, Deadletter and Melenas, has not only entertained but also sparked dialogues around the shared experiences and challenges of artists across borders, making each event a testament to the power of music as a universal language​​.

This weekend’s sold-out Brighton micro-festival wasn’t just a musical event but a birrova cultural phenomenon – so much so that we sent the DWB crew down to check it out. In no way did the beer play any part in their decision to accept the offer.

You can catch this week’s Down With Boring on Dork Radio, tonight at 8pm GMT. If you miss it, don’t worry – you’ll be able to download the new edition of Down With Boring via all the usual podcast providers, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more.

Not only that, you can find this and the complete back catalogue of Down With Boring in the new Dork Radio app. Available for iOS and Android, it also allows you to tune into Dork Radio live on the go, and get all the latest music news direct to your mobile device. You can also listen at readdork.com/radio, or via TuneIn on iOS, Android and more.

Down With Boring broadcasts every fortnight at 8pm GMT on Dork Radio.