It’s Christmas with Panic Shack, Lambrini Girls and The Itch on tonight’s edition of Down With Boring

Dork’s flagship podcast-slash-radio-show Down With Boring is reporting live from our big Christmas bash this week.

Recorded live from Dork’s Christmas Night Out last week at London’s legendary 100 Club, we’re joined by Panic Shack, Lambrini Girls and The Itch as we run through all the festive fun.

You can catch this week’s Down With Boring on Dork Radio, tonight at 8pm GMT. If you miss it, don’t worry – you’ll be able to download the new edition of Down With Boring via all the usual podcast providers, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more.

Not only that, you can find this and the complete back catalogue of Down With Boring in the new Dork Radio app. Available for iOS and Android, it also allows you to tune into Dork Radio live on the go, and get all the latest music news direct to your mobile device. You can also listen at readdork.com/radio, or via TuneIn on iOS, Android and more.

Down With Boring broadcasts every fortnight at 8pm GMT on Dork Radio.