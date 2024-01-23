Drahla have announced their new album ‘angeltape’

Leeds art-rockers Drahla are getting ready to release their second album, ‘angeltape’.

Five years on from their critically acclaimed debut ‘Useless Coordinates’, the band have gone through a series of line-up changes, with vocalist and guitarist Luciel Brown, bassist Rob Riggs and drummer Mike Ainsley now joined by Ewan Barr on guitar. After spending part of 2023 in the studio with Matthew Benn and Jamie Lockhart, they’re set to drop the new record on 5th April.

Drahla have already given us a first look at things with lead single ‘Default Parody’, which Luciel describes as “controlled chaos” with “lots of different ideas that resolve at some strange harmony.”

“It was the first realisation of writing something from start to finish with the addition of Ewan on guitar so there’s more freedom of interplay and from our previous roles in the band,” she says.

“Lyrically it’s taken inspiration from Shakespeare’s ‘to be or not to be’. It’s navigating loss of life and life with loss. ‘To be, I see, what is, to be’ it’s a one-way deconstructed conversation with yourself.”

Check out the single below.