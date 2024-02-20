Drahla have released a new cut from their upcoming second album – check out ‘Second Rhythm’

Leeds art-rockers Drahla have released a new single, ‘Second Rhythm’.

The band are currently getting ready to release their second album, ‘angeltape’. Five years – and several line-up changes – on from their debut ‘Useless Coordinates’, they’ll drop the new record on 5th April.

According to vocalist and guitarist Luciel Brown, “‘Second Rhythm’ is the twisted reprise to our 2019 release ‘Primitive Rhythm’. It simultaneously represents the link and disconnect between the two albums Useless Coordinates (2019) and angeltape (2024). From reaching the handsome landscape to no longer being able to find it, but finding something else instead.”

“Lyrically it’s taken inspiration from Shakespeare’s ‘to be or not to be’. It’s navigating loss of life and life with loss. ‘To be, I see, what is, to be’ it’s a one-way deconstructed conversation with yourself.”

Check out the single below.