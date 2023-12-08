Dream State focus on overcoming change with their new single, ‘Anxious State Of Mind’

Dream State have released a new single, ‘Anxious State Of Mind’.

It’s the latest cut from their upcoming new EP, ‘Still Dreaming’. Set for release on 26th January, they’ve also recently shared the title-track, and details of a UK headline tour.

Speaking about the new single, the band explain: “The song is about overcoming change and finding light at the end of the tunnel, and being there for someone whilst they navigate through a difficult chapter of their life. It continues the EP’s theme of not giving up and wraps it up in a positive, fun, & bouncy song. It’s one of our favourites from the EP and we can’t wait to play it live on our headline tour next year!’

Of the EP, they add: “We feel this is our best work to date, and we’re so excited for everyone to hear it! It felt like it came together naturally, with everyone collaborating in some way. We worked closely together to see if what we can bring to the table instrumentally/vocally can enhance the structure of the songs, using our own individual skillsets.

“This EP has been another way for Jessie to express her pent up emotions and release some of the negativity in her brain in a non destructive way, to showcase how even when you’re at your lowest, or darkest point in life, that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel, and you can get through it!

“It’s quite emotional listening back to the record because there was a period where the band was so close to stopping altogether. We think this whole EP stands for not giving up and our perseverance. We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we enjoyed making it!”

Check it out below and catch the band on tour at the following:

MARCH

28 Patti Pavilion, Swansea

29 Lost Horizon, Bristol

30 Cavern, Exeter

APRIL

1 The Bullingdon, Oxford

4 Zerox, Newcastle

5 Cathouse, Glasgow

6 Corporation Sheffield

7 Canvas, Manchester

9 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

10 Waterfront Studio, Norwich

11 The Black Prince, Northampton

12 Asylum, Birmingham

13 Takedown Festival, Portsmouth

JUNE

14-16 Download Festival, Donington Park